Taj Mahal Museum opens between 9 am-5 pm. It is free of cost for all visitors including foreigners. The museum displays 16 types of stones used in the monument and also the map of Taj Mahal. We have also displayed the plate used by Royals. Made of Kaolinite, the plate would change its colour if any poisnous food was served on it: RK Singh, Assistant Superintending Archaeologist / Taj Mahal Museum Incharge.