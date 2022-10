The Indian rupee has weakened essentially due to the strengthening of the dollar index but it is holding well as compared to currencies of other emerging market economies, State Bank of India Chairman Dinesh Khara said. Depreciation of the rupee is a cause of concern, especially for a country which has significant imports, Khara told PTI in an interview on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank here on Friday. The rupee closed at 82.19 against the US dollar on Friday amid a firm greenback overseas and sliding crude oil prices.