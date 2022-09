Congress on Monday alleged that the BJP has pushed the Jammu and Kashmir into unprecedented political uncertainty by failing to maintain law and order and indulging in politics of hate. J&K Congress chief Vikar Rasool Wani also hit out at the parties who have allied with the right wing party in the past and said "parties who have allied with the BJP cannot be trusted by the people of Jammu and Kashmir". "BJP ever since getting access to power in Delhi had been on a rampage of dispossessing and disempowering common people of Jammu and Kashmir. It's not about a particular community or a sect, they have went berserk against all of us collectively. We have been used as political cannon fodders by BJP all across the country", Wani said. He said people want change, as the BJP has failed on all fronts of governance especially unchecked price rise, record unemployment besides other anti-employees, anti-trade, anti-poor politics in J&K.