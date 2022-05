Two Indian-origin Singaporean lawyers have been ordered to pay SGD20,000 (Rs 1,127,200) in costs to the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) for a last-ditch attempt to halt the execution of an Indian descendant Malaysian drug trafficker Nagaenthran K Dharmalingam in April this year. Ravi, who did most of the work, was ordered by the Court of Appeal to bear 75 per cent of the costs, while Violet Netto, who later took over as the lawyer on record, was held liable for 25 per cent. The AGC had originally sought personal costs totalling SGD 40,000 (Rs 2,254,350) against the lawyers for setting out to delay Nagaenthran's execution by filing applications without merit, which caused it to incur unnecessary costs, according to a report by The Straits Times.