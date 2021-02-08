Monday, February 08, 2021
     
Breaking News Live, Latest Updates February 8

February 08, 2021 7:06 IST
Live updates: Breaking News Latest News Updates February 8:

  • Feb 08, 2021 7:06 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Moderate intensity earthquake hits Jammu and Kashmir

    An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale, occurred in Jammu and Kashmir at 4:56 am today, as per National Center for Seismology.

  • Feb 08, 2021 7:04 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Mizoram: 1 new COVID-19 case reported

    1 new COVID-19 case reported in Mizoram in the last 24 hours, as per the state government.  

    • Total cases: 4,383
    • Active cases: 25
    • Discharges: 4,350
    • Deaths: 9
  • Feb 08, 2021 7:03 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Uttarakhand: 8 bodies recovered from rescue operation in Tapovan's Dhauliganga

    8 bodies have been recovered from the rescue operation in Tapovan's Dhauliganga, in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. ITBP, Indian Army, SDRF, and NDRF forces are engaged in the retrieval. 

