Saturday, February 22, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Robert O'Brien, Wilbur Ross among 12-member delegation accompanying Trump during India visit | Live Updates
Live now

Robert O'Brien, Wilbur Ross among 12-member delegation accompanying Trump during India visit | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on February 22, 2020. HIGHLIGHTS:

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 22, 2020 6:16 IST
Breaking News Live Blog

Breaking News Live Blog

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on February 22, 2020.

 

 

Live updates : Breaking News February 22

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Feb 22, 2020 6:16 AM (IST)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate International Judicial Conference in Delhi today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate International Judicial Conference in Delhi today. PM will also address the opening ceremony of first ever Khelo India University Games, through video conferencing today. 

  • Feb 22, 2020 6:15 AM (IST)

    Robert O'Brien, Wilbur Ross among 12-member delegation accompanying Trump during India visit

    Robert O'Brien, Wilbur Ross among 12-member delegation accompanying Trump during India visit.

Top News

Latest News