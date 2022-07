The Allahabad High Court's Lucknow bench on Friday rejected the bail plea of gangster-turned politician Mukhtar Ansari in a case of alleged fraud in the registration of an ambulance used to ferry him to a Punjab court last year. During his jail time in Punjab, Ansari was on March 31 last year taken to the Mohali court from Ropar jail in an ambulance having its number registered in Barabanki.