A boat loaded with passengers capsized north of an uninhabited island near Puerto Rico and three people had been confirmed dead while 25 others were rescued Thursday, authorities said. It was not immediately clear how many people were aboard the boat when it turned over, said US Coast Guard spokesman Ricardo Castrodad. He said a "mass rescue effort" was still underway. "We are looking to rescue as many people as we can and find as many survivors as we can," he said.