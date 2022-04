The National Commission for Minorities on Friday has urged the Ministry of External Affairs to raise with the US the issue of attack on Sikh persons there and ensure that appropriate steps are taken to prevent and combat hate in America. In a statement, the Commission said it has taken cognizance of representation from Sikh organisations from Punjab regarding the attack on a Sikh person at Richmond Hill, New York, US on April 3. A Sikh person was attacked while walking in Richmond Hill, a neighbourhood also known as Little Punjab for its sizable population of Sikhs and Indian immigrants, the statement said.