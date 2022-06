The CBI on Wednesday quizzed Trinamool Congress MLA Saokat Molla for more than eight hours in connection with its probe into alleged coal theft from the mines of the Eastern Coalfields Ltd in West Bengal, officials said. Molla, the Canning Purba MLA, appeared before the CBI sleuths in the morning and was "questioned in three shifts during his stay" at the central agency's office here, they said. "He was asked about the coal theft scam and his meeting with influential people at his office where a few monetary deals were finalised," the CBI official said soon after the interrogation was completed on Wednesday night.