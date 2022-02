The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while responding to a question in the Parliament on Thursday, termed the Congress' era as 'andhkaal' and the BJP's era as 'amritkaal'. "Let me start with the time of your government in 1991, when India had foreign reserves of just two weeks, that was the 'andhkaal' in real sense, and that compelled you to bring those economic reforms. Double digit inflation during UPA-1 and UPA-II was indeed the 'andhkaal', and the coal scam, 2G scam, antrix-devas scam, that all was 'andhkaal'; all parameters of micro economics were disrupted during your time and that was the 'policy paralysis' era, that was the 'andhkaal', you started picking the cherries, but ended-up to have only coal," Sitharaman said referring to the Opposition. "The Indian economy now has become the fastest growing economy in the world with a projected growth of 9 per cent for this year, next year and next to next year; whereas the US economy, which is considered as world's strongest economy, is expected to grow by 4 per cent," the Finance Minister said.