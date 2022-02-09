Breaking News, February 9 | LIVE UPDATES.

Wednesday, February 09, 2022
     
  • Bodies of 7 Armymen, who had gone missing after an avalanche hit them in Arunachal, recovered
India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 09, 2022 7:31 IST
Hello and welcome to India TV Digital's coverage of all the breaking news coming across from India and the world.

 

 

  • Feb 09, 2022 7:31 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Kolkata: 2 held for making indecent gestures at schoolgirls

    Two youths were on Tuesday arrested from the Kolkata's Moulali area for allegedly making indecent gestures and passing lewd remarks at two schoolgirls, police said. The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon when the two girls were walking home from school along the AJC Bose Road. The two accused, who were then sitting inside a parked ambulance, made indecent gestures at the girls and also asked for their phone numbers, a police officer said. The two girls fled and sought help from the traffic policeman on duty, who contacted the nearby Entally police station. "A police team rushed to the spot and arrested the two. But since the place where the incident took place was under Muchipara police station limits, they were handed over to them," the officer said.

  • Feb 09, 2022 7:09 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    COVID: Tripura logs 34 new cases, one more death

    Tripura reported 34 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, taking the caseload to 1,00,697, while one more coronavirus death took the toll to 916, a health official said. The state had reported 13 new cases COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Monday. A total of 3,541 samples were taken up for COVID-19 testing on Tuesday, out of which 34 tested positive with a positivity rate of 0.96 per cent, State Surveillance Officer Dr Deep Debbarma said. The state now has 596 COVID-19 active cases, while 99,117 people have recovered so far. Altogether 68 coronavirus patients have been migrated to other states.

     

  • Feb 09, 2022 7:03 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Odisha-based smoke artist Samarendra Behera pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar by making her portrait

    Odisha-based smoke artist Samarendra Behera pays tribute to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar by making her portrait. "She is no more with us but her songs will keep her alive forever. I have used smoke art for her remembrance," he said. 

  • Feb 09, 2022 6:41 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    COVID: Global cases surpass 400million, says Johns Hopkins University

    Global Covid-19 cases surpassed 400 million, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The global case count amounted to 400,244,031, with 5,761,208 deaths worldwide, as of 5:21 p.m. local time (2221 GMT) Tuesday, showed the data. The US reported 77,025,027 cases and 908,262 deaths, both the highest counts around the world, accounting for more than 19 per cent of the global cases and more than 15 per cent of the global deaths, Xinhua news agency reported. India recorded the world's second largest caseload of 42,339,611, followed by Brazil with 26,776,692 cases as well as the world's second largest death toll of 634,057.

     

  • Feb 09, 2022 6:39 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Air Force approves 9 religious exemptions for COVID vaccine

    The Air Force became the second military service to approve religious exemptions to the mandatory COVID-19 vaccine, granting requests from nine airmen to avoid the shots, officials said Tuesday. The nine approved so far represent just a tiny fraction of the more than 6,400 requested by Air Force troops, and they come as other service members are challenging the lack of religious exemptions in court cases. The Marine Corps is the only other military service to grant any religious accommodations, allowing three so far. The Army and Navy have not approved any. The services have come under criticism for their failure to grant religious exemptions, with members of Congress, the military and the public questioning if the review processes have been fair. All together, the services have received more than 14,000 requests for religious exemptions.

  • Feb 09, 2022 6:31 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Rain lashes parts of national capital

    Rain lashed parts of the national capital in the early hours of Wednesday. Earlier in the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain in the national capital and its adjoining areas."Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of a few places of Delhi ( Narela, Bawana, Alipur, Burari, Karawal Nagar, Seemapuri, Safdarjung), Narnaul, Bawal, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana), Shamli, Kandhla, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Daurala, Khekra, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Nandgaon, Barsana (U.P.), Tizara, Khairthal, Kotputli, Alwar, Nagar, Laxmangarh (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours," tweeted IMD. 

  • Feb 09, 2022 6:28 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    ED attaches assets worth Rs 1.29 crore in money laundering case

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday said it has provisionally attached immovable assets worth Rs 1.29 crore in connection with a money laundering case. The case was lodged against Ashish Prafulbhai, the Chairman of Shantinagar (Shela) Co-operative Housing Society Ltd, and others for cheating land buyers. Earlier, CID Crime, Ahmedabad had lodged an FIR under various sections of IPC on the basis of which the ED initiated a probe of Prevention of Money Laundering. The ED then filed a PMLA case against Ashish Prafulbhai Patel and others for committing alleged fraud of Rs 11.50 crore. They cheated land buyers on the pretext of selling them plots. They made sale deed but neither executed it nor they handed over the possession of land. The ED has learnt in its investigation that Ashish Patel and others had hatched a criminal conspiracy, with a motive to cheat the buyers of land. Patel and others executed sale agreement and against the said agreement received Rs 11.50 crore from the purchasers. But they neither executed the sale deeds nor handed over physical possession to the buyers.

