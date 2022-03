Indrani Mukerjea, accused of killing her daughter Sheena Bora, has said the CBI was reluctant to probe her "Sheena is alive" claim to cover up their own "shoddy investigation" in the case. Indrani had recently submitted an eight-page application before the special CBI court claiming that Bora is alive and had urged it to direct the Central Bureau of Investigation to probe her claim. Last, week the CBI had submitted a written response, which said her claim was a "figment of her imagination” and that it was “next to impossible” Bora was alive. The CBI had further said Mukerjea's application had no merit and that it had been filed with malafide intention to delay the hearing of the trial. On Thursday, Mukerjea, through her lawyer Sana Khan, filed a rejoinder to CBI's reply. The details were made available on Saturday.