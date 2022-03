A 24-year-old man was arrested following an incident of road rage in south Delhi’s Saket on Saturday, police said. The complainant, a 33-year-old Sikh man, alleged that his turban fell off his head as he was assaulted by three people during a confrontation. Narender Singh, a resident of Khanpur, told the police that he was riding his scooter from Vasant Kunj towards Saket. Near Saket Metro station, a car hit his scooter. As he asked the people in the car to stop, there was a heated exchange of argument between the two parties, a police officer said. This turned into a physical assault and Singh’s turban allegedly fell off. Soon, the three people in the car ran away from the spot leaving their vehicle behind.