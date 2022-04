The Shahjahanpur district administration on Thursday attached properties worth Rs 22 Lakh of an alleged loan shark. The accused is in jail on charges of abetment to suicide after a family of four killed themselves over alleged harassment by loan mafia. Two residential plots of Sushil Gupta, valuing about Rs 22 lakh, were attached. A notice regarding the same has also been pasted there, Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar told PTI. Properties of another loan shark Avinash Bajpai will be attached on Saturday, district officials said.