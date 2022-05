An unidentified woman on Friday jumped into the Chitrakote waterfall on the Indravati river in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district, police said. The incident took place around 2 pm and search has been launched in the river for the woman, said an official. In a video which went viral, onlookers can be heard yelling in the background, trying to stop the woman poised to jump from the top of the 96-feet high waterfall. According to eyewitnesses, the woman stood on the edge of the waterfall for some time before jumping off.