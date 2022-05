A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attacking a fruit-seller with a knife over old enmity in Delhi's Prashant Vihar area, police said on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Bhola Shankar, also a fruit-seller and a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district, they said. On Monday, the police got information about a quarrel and after reaching the spot found an injured man, identified as Sonu Kumar (22). He was was shifted to the BSA hospital, a senior police officer said. In his statement, the man said he and the accused sold fruits, the officer said.