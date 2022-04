Only 203 out of 1,027 government schools in the national capital have a headmaster or principal, the apex child rights body NCPCR said on Tuesday and sought an explanation from the Delhi government for the high vacancy in the important posts. The Delhi government, however, said the recruitment of teachers in its schools is done by the services department which comes directly under Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal who is appointed by the central government. In a letter to Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) said its team led by its chairperson visited a number of schools in Delhi and found discrepancies with respect to infrastructure and other aspects.