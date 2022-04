Moving to create six lakh jobs, the Delhi government will soon start preparation of layout plans for the redevelopment of 25 non-confirming industrial pockets in the city, officials said on Saturday. Government agency Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) has been tasked to prepare the layouts of these unorganised industrial pockets to redevelop them through creation of infrastructure and improved facilities, a senior government official said. "Normally civic bodies prepare such layouts but keeping various factors in mind DSIIDC will do this job that is likely to be completed in next 2-3 months," he said. The non confirming notified industrial pockets, including Anand Parbat, Shahdara, Samaipur Badli, Libaspur, Khyala, Nawada, Rithala, Haiderpur, Karawal Nagar, Dabri among others, have over 50,000 industrial establishments, the officials said.