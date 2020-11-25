Breaking News LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

Wednesday, November 25, 2020
     
India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 25, 2020 8:52 IST
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 60 million, including  1,414,621 fatalities. As many as  41,549,934 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on the coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine.

IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work. Stay Home, Stay Safe, and Stay Informed as our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest news on coronavirus, coronavirus vaccine trial updates, photos, video, news, views and top stories from monsoon rains, business, politics, education, science, yoga, and much more in India and worldwide.

 

  • Nov 25, 2020 8:52 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Union Cabinet meeting scheduled to be held at 1030 hours today, via video conferencing

  • Nov 25, 2020 8:12 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    A tiger strayed into Napam area near Tezpur University & attacked people | WATCH

  • Nov 25, 2020 8:11 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Gujarat: People visited Saputara hill station amid the restrictions due to pandemic

  • Nov 25, 2020 8:10 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Supreme Court to hear pleas raising issues regarding the Central Vista project today

    Supreme Court will hear today pleas which have raised issues regarding the Central Vista project, covering the 3-kilometre stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate in Lutyens’ Delhi.

