Congress leader and former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh on Friday said that his party is the only one in the country which has a system for electing its President. Talking to media persons on the sidelines of Bharat Jodo Yatra, he said that the Congress' greatest contribution to Indian politics has been consensus, and "when that is not made possible, we have an election". "Only our party has the tradition of electing party President. The other parties do not have elections to this effect. Our party has a system. It does not matter whether Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge or former Union Minister Shashi Tharoor win the elections," he said. On the candidates, he said: "I don't want to speak personally.. I know Shashi Tharoor and Mallikarjun Kharge as well. We don't have Dalit and other things. One should not see things with the dimension of being a Dalit. All dimensions should be looked at.