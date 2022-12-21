Wednesday, December 21, 2022
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Breaking News, December 21 | LIVE UPDATES
Live now

Breaking News, December 21 | LIVE UPDATES

IndiaTV News provides you all the breaking news, latest news, breaking story videos, Live TV on a single platform to ensure you don't miss the biggest happenings in India and the world.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Updated on: December 21, 2022 7:27 IST
breaking news today, news today, 21st december 2022, China covid cases, coronavirus explosion in chi
Breaking News, December 21 | LIVE UPDATES.

Hello and welcome to India TV Digital's coverage of all the breaking news coming across from India and the world. Stay home, stay safe, and stay informed as our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest news photos, videos, views and top stories from politics, sports, education, science, entertainment, lifestyle, yoga, and much more from India and worldwide.

 

Latest India News

Live updates :Breaking News, December 21

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Dec 21, 2022 7:27 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Oppn guns for Maharashtra CM over 2021 Nagpur land allotment, he denies wrongdoing

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday faced calls from the Opposition for resignation after the Bombay High Court's status quo order on allotment of government land in Nagpur when he was the urban development minister in the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi dispensation, but he denied any wrongdoing and rejected the demand to quit.

     

  • Dec 21, 2022 7:27 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Haryana

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' entered Haryana Wednesday morning in the presence of senior party leaders from the state. The Yatra entered Haryana from Mundaka border in Nuh. It had crossed over from Rajasthan into Haryana. While Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accompanied it from his state, it was welcomed in Haryana by senior leaders, including former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, senior leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, Deepender Singh Hooda, state party chief Udai Bhan, among others. The first phase of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Haryana will conclude on December 23.

     

  • Dec 21, 2022 7:12 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Chinese with mild COVID urged to work as restrictions ease

    Several local governments in China encouraged people with mild cases of COVID-19 to go to work this week, another sign of the difficulty the country faces as its rollback of virus-containment measures sets off a wave of infections- and a growing number of deaths.

    Health authorities reported Tuesday that five people died in the latest 24-hour period, all in Beijing, fueling concern that the toll could rise sharply after the lifting of most “zero-COVID” restrictions. The official toll likely understates the actual number, and it’s unclear how the unleashing of the virus will play out in China and whether the health care system can handle a surge in cases nationwide.

    The city of Guiyang in southern Guizhou province proposed that infected people with little or no symptoms go to work in a range of sectors, including government offices, state-owned companies, medical, health and emergency workers and those in express delivery and supermarkets.

    That’s a sea change from just a few weeks ago, when China’s policy was to isolate anyone infected at a hospital or government-run facility. The announcement Tuesday followed similar ones from the cities of Wuhu in Anhui province and Chongqing earlier this week. The moves appear to be in response to worker shortages that have affected medical care and food deliveries.

  • Dec 21, 2022 7:02 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Delhi excise scam: Prominent people from south gave Rs 100 cr kickback to AAP govt for undue benefits, ED claims in charge sheet

    Several prominent people from south-India had given kickbacks of around Rs 100 Cr to AAP government here in exchange of favours and undue benefits to them in the liquor business, the ED has alleged in its charge sheet filed before a city court in Delhi excise scam. The ED alleged in its charge sheet filed against businessman Sameer Mahendru and AAP's communication in-charge Vijay Nair had hatched a conspiracy with K Kavitha, MLC of Telangana, Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy (MSR), MP of Ongole (Andhra), his son Raghav Magunta, and Sarath Reddy, who are collectively called as South Group. “Mahendru, in collusion with others, formed a cartel of retailer-wholesaler-manufacturer with Pernod Ricard, Benoy Babu, Vijay Nair, representative of AAP, Arun Pillai, K Kavitha, Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy (MSR), his son Raghav, Sarath Reddy, Abhishek Boinpally and Buchi Babu,” it alleged, adding that the 'south group' was represented by Arun Pillai, Abhishek Boinpally and Buchi Babu. 

     

  • Dec 21, 2022 6:49 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Russian crackdown targeting human rights group and maps

    The Russian government has intensified its crackdown on critics and what it sees as harmful information about its “special military operation” in Ukraine with moves to ban a human rights group and publication of maps that omit annexed Ukrainian land. The crackdown fits a theme Russian President Vladimir Putin sounded Tuesday in a video address honouring Russia's military and security agencies. Putin, a former KGB operative, called on those forces to redouble their efforts to protect the stability of society and the security of the government against “direct threats to internal security.”

     

  • Dec 21, 2022 6:49 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Violent quake in North California damages homes, disrupts power

    A powerful earthquake rocked the Northern California coast early Tuesday, jolting residents awake as it shattered glass, shook homes off foundations, damaged roads and left nearly 60,000 homes and businesses in the rural area without power and many without water. At least 12 people were injured. “It felt like my roof was coming down,” Cassondra Stoner said. "When I woke up, the only thing I could think about was, Get the freaking kids.'” When the ground stopped moving, Stoner's family was fine — a daughter even slept through the racket. But when she showed up to work at Dollar General, she found tiles had fallen from the ceiling, shelves were toppled and the contents of the discount store were scattered on the floor.

     

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Latest News