From former roadways bus drivers to those who haven't driven a four-wheeler before, the Delhi Transport Corporation's first batch of 11 women drivers have varied profiles but a unanimous opinion that public transport will become safer with more women joining it. Kiran (23), one of the 11 bus drivers who were handed over appointment letters by Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Tuesday, said she is looking forward to driving on the roads of the national capital. "It is a proud moment for me that I will be driving in Delhi, but it will take me at least two days to learn the routes," she told PTI. Asked about the notion that women are not good drivers, Kiran said, "If women are given opportunities, they will prove this wrong. With more women joining, public transport will become the preferred mode of transportation for women."'