Three people were arrested on Tuesday as the Gurugram Police busted a gang of fraudsters who posed as commandos of the National Security Guard (NSG) to dupe many on the pretext of selling furniture, police said on Wednesday. The gang members were targeting people through direct calling instead of posting any online advertisement, they said. According to the police, Rambir, a resident of Dhana village, filed a complaint against the fraudsters. He said that on August 18, he received a call from a number and the caller claimed to be an NSG commando.