'Ripper' Jayanandhan, a notorious criminal serving a life sentence, will be able to attend his daughter's wedding next week after Kerala High Court granted him parole, observing that conviction for a crime does not reduce a person into a non-human. The high court granted the relief to Jayanandhan, a dreaded killer lodged in a high-security prison in central Kerala's Thrissur district, on a plea filed by his wife. Jayananadhan is serving three life sentences at the central jail in Viyyur. He will be allowed to take part in the wedding ceremony at Thrissur's Vadakkumnathan Temple under heavy police surveillance on Wednesday. In her plea before the court, Jayanandhan's wife challenged the authorities' reluctance to grant relief to her husband to take part in the wedding. The couple have two daughters. The petitioner was represented by their lawyer daughter. "Since the wedding of a daughter is an auspicious occasion and the presence of the father of the bride at that solemn function is most appropriate, this court is of the view that petitioner's husband ought to be given parole for partaking in the wedding of his daughter," Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas said in the order. "For the purposes of the wedding functions, he is also permitted to visit his house on March 21, 2023, from 9 am till 5 pm and be returned back to the prison on the same day. He is also permitted to attend the wedding on March 22 again from 9 am to 5 pm," the order stated. The court observed that conviction for a crime does not reduce a person into a non-human.