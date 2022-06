The United States is “there for” India, the Biden administration has said, noting that New Delhi's relationship with Moscow developed over several decades when Washington was not ready for that. "We have had a number of discussions with our Indian partners, and the point that we have made is that every country is going to have a different relationship with Moscow," State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters at his daily news conference on Thursday. He said India's relationship with Russia developed over several decades. "It developed over the course of decades at a time when the United States was not prepared or able to be a partner of choice for the Indian government," Price said.