The Biden administration has said Russia has given notice that it intends to stage routine drills of its nuclear capabilities amid heightened tensions over the war in Ukraine. The Pentagon and State Department on Tuesday said Russia had complied with the terms of the last U.S.-Russia arms control agreement in notifying Washington of the upcoming tests. Although such notifications have been routine under the terms of the New START treaty so that drills are not mistaken for actual hostilities, this one comes as the conflict in Ukraine has intensified and at a time when diplomatic contacts between the two sides have been sharply reduced.