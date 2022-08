A junior clerk of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau here on Wednesday for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 5,000 from an official of a solar panel installation company, the ACB said. The accused, Nilesh Pundalik Wargade (36), is attached to MSEDCL's office at Nandanvan in Nagpur district. According to the ACB, the complainant has installed a rooftop solar panel in Nandanvan and had applied to MSEDCL for a metre and other related works. Wargade allegedly demanded Rs 5,000 for sanctioning the metre and completing other formalities, but later settled for Rs 2,000, the anti-graft agency said. The complainant approached the ACB and lodged a complaint.