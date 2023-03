The top US military commander on Saturday visited northeast Syria where American troops and their allies are launching a campaign against the Islamic State group, a US military official said. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley met commanders and troops who updated him on the ongoing operations against IS, said Colonel Dave Butler, spokesman for Milley. Butler did not say whether Milley met with commanders of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces that have been the main ally of US forces in Syria in the fight against IS. Milley's visit came a day after the US Central Command said American troops and their allies carried more than a dozen joint operations in northeast Syria in February during which five IS operatives were killed and 11 detained. "While there, he received updates on the counter-ISIS mission, inspected force protection measures and assessed repatriation efforts for the al-Hol refugee camp," Butler said referring to a camp housing tens of thousands of mostly IS-linked women and children. At al-Hol, tens of thousands of Syrians and Iraqis are crowded into tents in the fenced-in camp. Nearly 20,000 of them are children, most of the rest are women, wives and widows of IS fighters. In a separate, heavily-guarded section of the camp known as the annex are an additional 10,000 people: 2,000 women from 57 other countries- they are considered the most die-hard IS supporters- along with about 8,000 of their children.