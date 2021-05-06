Breaking News Live, Latest Updates May 6

Thursday, May 06, 2021
     
New Delhi Updated on: May 06, 2021 8:12 IST
Daily dose of news plays a very important role in our daily life. For some people, the morning is incomplete without knowing what's happening across the world. According to Worldometer, the total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 155 million, including more than 3,255,270 fatalities. More than 1,33,217,814 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on the coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists. IndiaTVNews.com brings you all the latest updates COVID-19 crisis l. Stay Home, Stay Safe, and Stay Informed.

 

 

Live updates :Breaking News May 6

  • May 06, 2021 8:12 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    J&K | Army along with govt sets up 250-bed COVID-19 centre in Budgam

  • May 06, 2021 8:12 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Tripura: Agartala BJP unit protest against alleged post poll violence by TMC workers in West Bengal

  • May 06, 2021 8:11 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Watch | Frogs married off in Tripura to please rain god

  • May 06, 2021 8:10 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Noida Authority to set up 50-bed makeshift COVID-19 hospital

  • May 06, 2021 8:07 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Mizoram reports 172 new cases; active cases 1,642

  • May 06, 2021 8:06 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    251 new COVID cases reported in Ladakh; 131 persons discharged

