Wednesday, May 12, 2021
     
  Breaking News Live, Latest Updates May 12
Breaking News Live, Latest Updates May 12

New Delhi Published on: May 12, 2021 6:16 IST
Breaking News Live, Latest Updates May 12

Live updates :Breaking News May 12

  • May 12, 2021 6:33 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Indian woman killed as Gaza launches rocket attacks on Israel

    Israel on Tuesday stepped up its attacks on the Gaza Strip, flattening a high-rise building used by the Hamas militant group and killing at least three militants in their hideouts as Palestinian rockets rained down almost nonstop on parts of Israel.

    It was the heaviest fighting between the two bitter enemies since 2014, and it showed no signs of slowing.

  • May 12, 2021 6:32 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Delhi: Flight from South Korea carrying medical aid lands at Airport

    Delhi: Flight from South Korea carrying medical aid landed at Airport

