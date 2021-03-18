Breaking News Live, Latest Updates March 18

Thursday, March 18, 2021
     
India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 18, 2021 7:44 IST
  • Mar 18, 2021 7:44 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Paramedical staff arrested for molesting patient in ICU ward in Jaipur

    A paramedical staff of a hospital has been arrested for allegedly molesting a woman patient in ICU ward in Chitrakoot area of Jaipur, Rajasthan.

  • Mar 18, 2021 7:42 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Odisha: Truck driver fined Rs 1,000 for driving vehicle without wearing helmet

    A truck driver has been fined Rs 1,000 for driving the vehicle without wearing a helmet in Ganjam district, Odisha. 

  • Mar 18, 2021 6:36 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Agra: Bus carrying around 100 passengers overturns on Yamuna Expressway

    A private bus carrying around 100 passengers overturns on Yamuna Expressway in the Khandauli area. "14 passengers sustained injuries and were rushed to a hospital," said Archana Singh, Circle Officer, Etmadpur.

  • Mar 18, 2021 6:32 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    10 prisoners test positive for COVID-19 at Kanpur jail

    Ten prisoners have tested positive for COVID-19 at Kanpur jail. All of them are asymptomatic and have been shifted to L1 level hospital established at the jail. 

