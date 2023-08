Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar will meet floor leaders of all parties on Thursday in an effort to end the logjam in the House over modalities of discussing the Manipur issue. The proceedings of the Rajya Sabh have been disrupted as opposition parties are insisting that the listed business should be suspended under Rule 267 and discussion on Manipur should be taken up. The government on its part has agreed for a short duration discussion under Rule 176 of the Rajya Sabha.