Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel over the phone on Thursday night and enquired about the situation in the state following the landfall of powerful cyclone 'Biparjoy'. Among other things, the PM sought to know the steps taken by the state administration for the safety of wild animals, especially the lions in the Gir forest. "PM Modi held a telephonic conversation with me and took all the details about the current situation of Gujarat following the landfall of cyclone Biparjoy. He also enquired about the steps taken by the government for the safety of all wild animals, including the lions of Gir Forest," Patel tweeted. The CM also visited the State Emergency Operations Centre in Gandhinagar and held a meeting with top officials to review the situation, said an official release.