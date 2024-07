Hathras Stampede: An elderly woman, Urmila Devi, searching for her granddaughter at Etah Hospital, recalls what happened at the incident site. "As soon as the 'satsang' concluded, people started to rush outside. There was a huge crowd. I have been searching for my 16-year-old granddaughter from one hospital to another. People were responsible for the stampede, they started to push each other while trying to leave," said Urmila Devi.