The United States on Tuesday said that it is ready to ship its COVID-19 vaccines expeditiously when it has the green light from the Indian government which has told the Americans that it needs further time to review legal provisions related to accepting vaccine donations. "We are ready to ship those vaccines expeditiously when we have a green light from the Government of India,” State Department Spokesperson Ned Price told reporters at his daily news conference.

The Biden Administration has announced to share 80 million doses from its domestic stockpile with countries around the world, including India. In recent week, the US vaccines have landed in countries across the world, including Pakistan, Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh.