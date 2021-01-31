Breaking News January 31 LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

Sunday, January 31, 2021
     
India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 31, 2021 8:50 IST
  • Jan 31, 2021 8:50 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Farmers' agitation against three farm laws enters Day 65

    Farmers' agitation against three farm laws entered Day 65 at Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border - Ghazipur.

  • Jan 31, 2021 7:52 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    PM Modi to address 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am today.

  • Jan 31, 2021 7:51 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Andhra SEC issues notice to TDP over MCC violation

    Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar issued notice to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) seeking response on YSRCP complaint about the violation of Model Code of Conduct. 

