Breaking News January 17 LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

Get all the latest news on coronavirus cases, news on the vaccine, business, politics, science, education and much more in India and worldwide.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 17, 2021 8:33 IST
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 94.9 million, including 2,030,914 fatalities. As many as 67,773,034 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on the coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine.

IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work. Stay Home, Stay Safe, and Stay Informed as our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest news on coronavirus, coronavirus vaccine trial updates, photos, video, news, views and top stories from monsoon rains, business, politics, education, science, yoga, and much more in India and worldwide.

 

  • Jan 17, 2021 8:33 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Delhi's air quality continues to remain in 'severe' category, AQI at 428

  • Jan 17, 2021 8:31 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Married couple, man held for thefts in Thane homes

    Three people were arrested for house-breaking thefts (HBT) in Thane's Kalyan and Ambernath areas, police said on Saturday. Shekhar Nair, his wife Sunita and accomplice Devendra Shetty would zero in on homes of which owners were out of station, carry out thefts and escape in motorcycles and autorickshaws with no number plates, said Kalyan ACP AT Pawar. The arrests were made on Friday and stolen goods worth Rs 4.11 lakh had been recovered, he added.

  • Jan 17, 2021 8:00 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Maharashtra: COVID-19 vaccination temporarily suspended till Jan 18 due to technical issues with CoWIN App

  • Jan 17, 2021 7:59 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Assam: Rhino spotted in a residential area of Kaliabor in Nagaon district

  • Jan 17, 2021 7:58 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Shimla: Woman alleges husband gave her triple talaq 24-years after marriage

  • Jan 17, 2021 7:54 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    PM Modi to flag off 8 trains today to boost connectivity to Statue of Unity

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi to flag off eight trains connecting different regions of the country to Kevadiya, Gujarat, via video conferencing today.

  • Jan 17, 2021 7:54 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Four electrocuted to death in Rajasthan

    At least four persons died of electrocution and several others injured when a bus came in contact with hanging live electricity wire in Rajasthan's Jalore district on Saturday night.

    The incident occurred in Maheshpura village under Kotwali police station when the bus driver lost his track and entered into a rural area where the bus touched hanging wire and it caught fire, Deputy Superintendent of Police Himmat Singh said.

    The private bus was on its way to Beawar in Ajmer from Barmer. Four persons have died and several others injured, the DSP said, adding that the rescue operation is underway.

