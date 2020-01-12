Sunday, January 12, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Outgoing Indian Ambassador Shringla meets President Donald Trump at Oval Office in White House | Live
Live now

Outgoing Indian Ambassador Shringla meets President Donald Trump at Oval Office in White House | Live

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on January 12, 2020. LIVE UPDATES:

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 12, 2020 8:44 IST
Breaking News Live Blog, January 12
Image Source : INDIA TV

Breaking News Live Blog, January 12

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on January 12, 2020. LIVE UPDATES: 

 

Live updates : Breaking News January 12-2020

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jan 12, 2020 8:44 AM (IST) Posted by Sidhant Mamtany

    Encounter underway between security forces and terrorists

    Encounter underway between security forces and terrorists in Tral, Pulwama. More details awaited. 

  • Jan 12, 2020 7:26 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Outgoing Indian Ambassador to the USA, Harsh Vardhan called on President Donald Trump at Oval Office in White House

    Outgoing Indian Ambassador to the USA, Harsh Vardhan Shringla called on President Donald Trump at the Oval Office in White House. Shringla will be the next Foreign Secretary of India.

  • Jan 12, 2020 7:10 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    CM has announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 Lakh each to next of kin of deceased: Palghar DM

    Palghar District Magistrate, Kailash Shinde said: "CM has announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 Lakh each to the next of the kin of the deceased. The state govt will bear the expenses of all the injured."

  • Jan 12, 2020 6:26 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    There cannot be another massacre of peaceful protesters, nor an internet shutdown, says Donald Trump

    US President Donald Trump tweeted: "The government of Iran must allow human rights groups to monitor and report facts from the ground on the ongoing protests by the Iranian people. There can not be another massacre of peaceful protesters, nor an internet shutdown. The world is watching.."

     

  • Jan 12, 2020 6:25 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Lawyer Robert Abela elected to become Malta PM

    Lawyer Robert Abela elected to become Malta PM.

  • Jan 12, 2020 6:24 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    US calls on Iran to apologize for arresting UK ambassador

    US calls on Iran to apologize for arresting UK ambassador 

Top News

Latest News