Outgoing Indian Ambassador Shringla meets President Donald Trump at Oval Office in White House | Live

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on January 12, 2020. LIVE UPDATES:
Encounter underway between security forces and terrorists in Tral, Pulwama. More details awaited.
Outgoing Indian Ambassador to the USA, Harsh Vardhan Shringla called on President Donald Trump at the Oval Office in White House. Shringla will be the next Foreign Secretary of India.
Palghar District Magistrate, Kailash Shinde said: "CM has announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 Lakh each to the next of the kin of the deceased. The state govt will bear the expenses of all the injured."
US President Donald Trump tweeted: "The government of Iran must allow human rights groups to monitor and report facts from the ground on the ongoing protests by the Iranian people. There can not be another massacre of peaceful protesters, nor an internet shutdown. The world is watching.."
Lawyer Robert Abela elected to become Malta PM.
US calls on Iran to apologize for arresting UK ambassador
