BREAKING: Indian Army shoot down Pak Army quadcopter in Jammu and Kashmir's Keran

The troops of the Indian Army on Saturday shot down a Pakistan Army quadcopter along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Keran sector, news agency ANI reported. The quadcopter made by Chinese company DJI Mavic 2 Pro model was shot down while it was flying over own position there, an official said.

More details to follow.

