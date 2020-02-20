Fire breaks out in car showroom in Kolkata; 40 brand new cars charred

Thursday, February 20, 2020
     
A major fire broke out at a car workshop of a leading four-wheeler manufacturer in Kolkata this afternoon. Ten fire tenders were rushed to douse the flames. According to reports, 40 brand new cars have burnt in the fire that erupted in Anandapur.

Kolkata Updated on: February 20, 2020 18:14 IST
The blaze is under control and the cooling-off process has started, fire and emergency services minister Sujit Bose said. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the officials said, adding that no one was injured in the incident. 

There were no immediate reports of any casualty.

