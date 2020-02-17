Live now Delhi HC to hear plea seeking court-monitored CBI probe into Gargi College molestation case Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on February 17, 2020.

Image Source : INDIA TV Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on February 17, 2020. Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on February 17, 2020. Live updates : Breaking News February 17-2020 Auto Refresh Refresh SC verdict today on Centre's appeal against Delhi HC for granting permanent commission to women officers in Indian Army Supreme Court to pronounce judgement today on Centre's appeal against Delhi High Court's directions passed in 2010, for granting permanent commission to women officers in Indian Army.

Delhi HC to hear plea seeking court-monitored CBI probe into Gargi College molestation case Delhi High Court to hear today plea seeking court-monitored Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged molestation of students during a cultural festival at the all-women Gargi College on 6th February.

Delhi's fire department cancels license of The Park hotel Delhi's fire department has canceled the license of a 5-star hotel The Park hotel after a fire incident in the hotel on Saturday. breaking news