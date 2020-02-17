Monday, February 17, 2020
     
Delhi HC to hear plea seeking court-monitored CBI probe into Gargi College molestation case

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 17, 2020 7:34 IST
Live updates : Breaking News February 17-2020

  • Feb 17, 2020 7:34 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    SC verdict today on Centre's appeal against Delhi HC for granting permanent commission to women officers in Indian Army

    Supreme Court to pronounce judgement today on Centre's appeal against Delhi High Court's directions passed in 2010, for granting permanent commission to women officers in Indian Army. 

     

     

     

  • Feb 17, 2020 7:31 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Delhi HC to hear plea seeking court-monitored CBI probe into Gargi College molestation case

    Delhi High Court to hear today plea seeking court-monitored Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged molestation of students during a cultural festival at the all-women Gargi College on 6th February.

     

  • Feb 17, 2020 7:09 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Delhi's fire department cancels license of The Park hotel

    Delhi's fire department has canceled the license of a 5-star hotel The Park hotel after a fire incident in the hotel on Saturday. 

