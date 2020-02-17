Delhi HC to hear plea seeking court-monitored CBI probe into Gargi College molestation case

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on February 17, 2020.
Supreme Court to pronounce judgement today on Centre's appeal against Delhi High Court's directions passed in 2010, for granting permanent commission to women officers in Indian Army.
Delhi High Court to hear today plea seeking court-monitored Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged molestation of students during a cultural festival at the all-women Gargi College on 6th February.
Delhi's fire department has canceled the license of a 5-star hotel The Park hotel after a fire incident in the hotel on Saturday.
