Rockets hit near United States embassy in Iraq capital | LIVE

Rockets hit near United States embassy in Iraq capital

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on February 16, 2020. LIVE UPDATES:

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 16, 2020 7:03 IST
  • Feb 16, 2020 7:03 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Rockets hit near United States embassy in Iraq capital

    Rockets hit near United States embassy in Iraq capital.

  • Feb 16, 2020 6:17 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Arvind Kejriwal to swear-in as Chief Minister for third time today

    Chief Minister-designate Arvind Kejriwal to swear-in as Chief Minister for the third time at Ramlila Ground today

  • Feb 16, 2020 6:16 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Saudi-led airstrikes on Yemen kill 31 people after jet crash

    Saudi-led airstrikes on Yemen kill 31 people after jet crash.

  • Feb 16, 2020 6:15 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    China virus death toll surpasses 1,600

    China virus death toll surpasses 1,600

  • Feb 16, 2020 6:14 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    175 Nepali nationals were airlifted from Wuhan by charter flight of Nepal Airlines

    Embassy of Nepal, Beijing: 175 Nepali nationals were airlifted from Wuhan (China) by a charter flight of Nepal Airlines. Four decided to stay back in China whereas six could not board the plane due to medical reasons. 

