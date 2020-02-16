Rockets hit near United States embassy in Iraq capital | LIVE

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on February 16, 2020. LIVE UPDATES:
Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on February 16, 2020. LIVE UPDATES:
Rockets hit near United States embassy in Iraq capital.
Chief Minister-designate Arvind Kejriwal to swear-in as Chief Minister for the third time at Ramlila Ground today
Saudi-led airstrikes on Yemen kill 31 people after jet crash.
China virus death toll surpasses 1,600
Embassy of Nepal, Beijing: 175 Nepali nationals were airlifted from Wuhan (China) by a charter flight of Nepal Airlines. Four decided to stay back in China whereas six could not board the plane due to medical reasons.
Top News
Latest News