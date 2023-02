The last date for submission of online applications for Haj 2023 is March 10, according to the Ministry of Minority Affairs notice. The submission of online applications along with documents started from February 10, 2023. The interested can submit their applications on hajcommittee.gov.in/haf23. Notably, the Ministry of Minority Affairs on February 6, announced a new Haj policy under which the application forms have been made available for free and the package cost per pilgrim has been reduced by Rs 50,000.