Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will chair the 46th meeting of the GST Council in New Delhi today. Union Ministers of State in the Ministry of Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary and Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad will also attend the meeting.

