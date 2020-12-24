Thursday, December 24, 2020
     
  Breaking News December 23 | Top Headlines This Hour
Get all the latest news on coronavirus cases, news on the vaccine, business, politics, science, education and much more in India and worldwide.

New Delhi Updated on: December 24, 2020 7:51 IST
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 79 million, including 1,736,659 fatalities. As many as 55,609,314 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on the coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine.

IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work. Stay Home, Stay Safe, and Stay Informed as our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest news on coronavirus, coronavirus vaccine trial updates, photos, video, news, views and top stories from monsoon rains, business, politics, education, science, yoga, and much more in India and worldwide.

 

Live updates :Breaking News 24 December

  Dec 24, 2020 7:51 AM (IST)

    UP: Man gets 12-year jail in rape case

    A local court here on Wednesday sentenced a man to 12-year jail and imposed a fine of Rs 21,000 in connection with the rape of a minor. District Government Counsel Rudra Pratap Singh said the court of Judge Neeraj Kumar convicted Binu Singh (22) of the rape of a 12-year-old girl, which took place on November 5, 2017.

    The government counsel said the girl was raped when she was going to a grocery shop. The girl was dragged by the accused to a cattle shed where she was raped, he said.

