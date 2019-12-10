Russia awaits Modi's participation in Moscow parade 2020: Envoy | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on December 10, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:
Union Home Minister Amit Shah to move the Arms Amendment Bill for passage in Rajya Sabha,
Assam: Shops closed in Guwahati following a 12-hour 'bandh' call by North East Students' Organisation (NESO) and All Assam Students' Union (AASU) against #CitizenshipAmendmentBill which was passed in Lok Sabha, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/LMM3DGflnH— ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2019
Two men have been arrested here for fraudulently withdrawing money from bank accounts of people after offering them help in withdrawing money from ATMs, police said on Monday. The two accused have been identified as Vikrant (23), a resident of Mangolpuri, and Tushar (20) from Sultanpur Majra
The Lok Sabha passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees coming from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan after facing religious persecution there, a little past midnight on Monday after a heated debate that lasted over seven hours.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) issues whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House on 10th & 11th December.
