Tuesday, December 10, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Russia awaits Modi's participation in Moscow parade 2020: Envoy | Live Updates
Live now

Russia awaits Modi's participation in Moscow parade 2020: Envoy | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on December 10, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: December 10, 2019 6:17 IST
Breaking News December 10
Image Source : INDIA TV

Breaking News December 10

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on December 10, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:

Live updates : Breaking News December 10

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Dec 10, 2019 8:09 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Amit Shah to move the Arms Amendment Bill for passage in RS

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah to move the Arms Amendment Bill for passage in Rajya Sabha,

  • Dec 10, 2019 8:09 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Shops closed in Guwahati following a 12-hour 'bandh' call by NESO and AASU) CAB which was passed in Lok Sabha

     

  • Dec 10, 2019 8:09 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Shops closed in Guwahati following a 12-hour 'bandh' call by NESO and AASU) CAB which was passed in Lok Sabha

     

  • Dec 10, 2019 6:37 AM (IST) Posted by Manas Joshi

    2 held for duping people in Delhi after offering help in withdrawing money from ATM

    Two men have been arrested here for fraudulently withdrawing money from bank accounts of people after offering them help in withdrawing money from ATMs, police said on Monday. The two accused have been identified as Vikrant (23), a resident of Mangolpuri, and Tushar (20) from Sultanpur Majra

  • Dec 10, 2019 6:35 AM (IST) Posted by Manas Joshi

    Lok Sabha passes Citizenship (Amendment) Bill

    The Lok Sabha passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees coming from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan after facing religious persecution there, a little past midnight on Monday after a heated debate that lasted over seven hours.

  • Dec 10, 2019 6:35 AM (IST) Posted by Manas Joshi

    BJP issues whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs

    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) issues whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House on 10th & 11th December.

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News