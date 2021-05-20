Thursday, May 20, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Breaking News, Latest Updates May 20 | LIVE
Live now

Breaking News, Latest Updates May 20 | LIVE

IndiaTV News provides you all the breaking news, latest news, breaking story videos, Live TV and top shows of IndiaTV, country's leading news channel on a single platform to ensure you don't miss anything important.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 20, 2021 8:16 IST
Breaking News, Latest Updates May 20 | LIVE
Image Source : INDIA TV

Breaking News, Latest Updates May 20 | LIVE

Daily dose of news plays a very important role in our daily life. For some people, the morning is incomplete without knowing what's happening across the world. According to Worldometer, the total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 165 million, including more than 3,431,495fatalities. More than 144,569,322 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on the coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists. IndiaTVNews.com brings you all the latest updates COVID-19 crisis l. Stay Home, Stay Safe, and Stay Informed.

 

Latest India News

Live updates :Breaking News May 20

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • May 20, 2021 8:16 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Free vaccination camp organized for people with disability in Punjab's Ludhiana

  • May 20, 2021 8:15 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Karnataka | Doctor refuses to wear mask at a supermarket in Mangaluru, video goes viral

  • May 20, 2021 8:14 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    WATCH | Heavy rainfall triggers waterlogging in parts of Delhi; vehicular movement affected

Top News

Latest News

X