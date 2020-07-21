Tuesday, July 21, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Coronavirus: Complete lockdown in areas of Bhopal, check full list

Coronavirus: Complete lockdown in areas of Bhopal, check full list

Bhopal District authorities have announced a complete lockdown in light of ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The lockdown will come into effect at 8 pm on Tuesday (July 21) and go on till 6 am on July 24.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 21, 2020 18:44 IST
Coronavirus: Complete lockdown in areas of Bhopal, check full list
Image Source : INDIA TV

Coronavirus: Complete lockdown in areas of Bhopal, check full list

Bhopal District authorities have announced a complete lockdown in light of ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The lockdown will come into effect at 8 pm on Tuesday  (July 21) and go on till 6 am on July 24. Bhopal city in its entirety will not be in lockdown barring some localities in Old Bhopal.

These are the localities of old Bhopal that will be under lockdown

  1. New Itwara Road
  2. Jumerati
  3. Kazipura
  4. Kumharpura
  5. Lakhaerapura
  6. Khazanchi Gali
  7. Loha Bazar
  8. Noor Mahal Road
  9. Ibrahimpura
  10. Chowk Jain Mandir
  11. Gurjarpura
  12. Silawatpura

As per guidelines issued by the authorities, citizens will be not allowed to enter/pass through areas barricaded by the police. No movement in areas under the lockdown will be allowed. Exceptions will be made only in case of medical emergencies.

(Reported by Anurag)

ALSO READ | No lockdown in Bengaluru or anywhere in Karnataka, confirms CM Yediyurappa

Watch | COVID-19 vaccine: Oxford University clinical trials show positive outcomes

 

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X