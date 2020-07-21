Image Source : INDIA TV Coronavirus: Complete lockdown in areas of Bhopal, check full list

Bhopal District authorities have announced a complete lockdown in light of ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The lockdown will come into effect at 8 pm on Tuesday (July 21) and go on till 6 am on July 24. Bhopal city in its entirety will not be in lockdown barring some localities in Old Bhopal.

These are the localities of old Bhopal that will be under lockdown

New Itwara Road Jumerati Kazipura Kumharpura Lakhaerapura Khazanchi Gali Loha Bazar Noor Mahal Road Ibrahimpura Chowk Jain Mandir Gurjarpura Silawatpura

As per guidelines issued by the authorities, citizens will be not allowed to enter/pass through areas barricaded by the police. No movement in areas under the lockdown will be allowed. Exceptions will be made only in case of medical emergencies.

(Reported by Anurag)

ALSO READ | No lockdown in Bengaluru or anywhere in Karnataka, confirms CM Yediyurappa

Watch | COVID-19 vaccine: Oxford University clinical trials show positive outcomes

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage