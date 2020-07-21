Coronavirus: Complete lockdown in areas of Bhopal, check full list

Bhopal District authorities have announced a complete lockdown in light of ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The lockdown will come into effect at 8 pm on Tuesday (July 21) and go on till 6 am on July 24. Bhopal city in its entirety will not be in lockdown barring some localities in Old Bhopal.
These are the localities of old Bhopal that will be under lockdown
- New Itwara Road
- Jumerati
- Kazipura
- Kumharpura
- Lakhaerapura
- Khazanchi Gali
- Loha Bazar
- Noor Mahal Road
- Ibrahimpura
- Chowk Jain Mandir
- Gurjarpura
- Silawatpura
As per guidelines issued by the authorities, citizens will be not allowed to enter/pass through areas barricaded by the police. No movement in areas under the lockdown will be allowed. Exceptions will be made only in case of medical emergencies.
(Reported by Anurag)
