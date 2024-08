On the bail granted to AAP leader Manish Sisodia, AAP MP Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said, "This is a very happy thing for AAP that he (Manish Sisodia) has been granted bail after 17 months...today his truth has won...We are hopeful that in the coming days, Arvind Kejriwal will also come back from jail...And Manish Sisodia will once again serve the people of Delhi in the same way he used to day earlier..."